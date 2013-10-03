Toucher & Rich Hang Up On Rick Pitino In Shortest Interview Ever

Toucher & Rich have had some short interviews in the past — Terrell Owens, Theo Fleury and Stephen Pearcy come to mind — but Rick Pitino may have set a new record on Thursday morning.

The current Louisville coach is in the midst of a long and successful college career, but here in Boston, his disastrous tenure as Celtics head coach will always be thought of before any of Pitino’s success.

At Fred Toucher’s urging, Jon Wallach was geared up and ready to go with some pointed questions for Pitino, who’s doing publicity for his new book.

Yet Fred took care of it all in one short sentence.

Here’s how the whole interview played out:

Fred: We are joined by Rick Pitino, former coach of the Celtics, current coach of the Louisville Cardinals who won the national championship. Rick Pitino, hello!

Pitino: Morning, guys.

Fred: You stink. You ruined the Celtics.

Fred then hung up and began “The Stack” segment, and the interview was over.