BOSTON (CBS) – Several people came to the rescue of a man who fell onto the tracks in North Station late Wednesday night.

The MBTA released video Thursday showing a man walking straight off an Orange Line platform and then falling down hard onto the train tracks below.

He appeared to be knocked unconscious.

Within 20 seconds, at least three people jumped into the pit to pull him out.

One of the rescuers in the video is seen jumping over the electrified third rail to reach the man. It carries 600 volts of electricity.

Police say the 33-year old Malden resident told them he did not remember being in the pit.

The man told police he had two drinks to celebrate passing the medical boards and was waiting for the train home, but does not remember anything else.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said a dispatcher was notified and trains in the area were directed to stop.

“He was never in danger of being hit by a train,” Pesaturo said, adding that there were no visible injuries.

The unidentified man was taken to Mass. General Hospital with a minor head injury.