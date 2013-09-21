ARL Offers $5,000 Reward In ‘Puppy Doe’ Torture Case

September 21, 2013 2:15 PM
Filed Under: animal abuse, arl boston, Puppy Doe, Quincy, Quincy dog abuse, Quincy Police, Whitney Burbank

QUINCY (CBS) – The Animal Rescue League of Boston is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case of a dog that was tortured so badly, it had to be euthanized.

The pit bull mix was found on Carrolls Lane near a playground in Quincy on August 31 suffering from a number of injuries.

Earlier this week, police went public with details of the abuse in an effort to find the person responsible.

Since that time, the Animal Rescue League says it has seen enormous public interest in the story.

“We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of support from people all over the U.S. , looking to help us identify who inflicted such pain and suffering on Puppy Doe,” Mary Nee, president of the ARL said in a news release.

The ARL is accepting donations on its website to put toward the reward.

Quincy Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

