Local Company Invents Way To Detect Date Rape Drugs In Drinks

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a scary thought: having an illegal drug slipped into a drink at a bar or nightclub.

A Boston entrepreneur has a new simple way to detect date rape drugs.

That’s a good thing because the night scene can get a little crazy when the alcohol flows.

Alexis Johnson of Braintree said she is concerned someone could tamper with her drink.

“It is always something a single woman should worry about, single or married.”

Annie Murawski of Boston added, “When everyone is partying, it is really easy for something like that to happen.”

It just takes a small amount of a date rape drug to knock out an unsuspecting victim. The most common is rohypnol, also known as roofies, and it’s dangerous.

It has no taste or odor. The victim is unconscious in about 15 minutes, and is like that for up to 24 hours.

And because the victim blacks out, they can’t remember what happened.

It happened to Michael Abramson when he was out in Boston one night. (Continued…)

“I went to the bar to get my first drink of the night and not long after that, it started to feel much like my 15th drink.”

Drinking that tainted cocktail is what inspired Abramson to start DrinkSavvy, Inc. They are developing cups, straws, and stirrers that can detect the presence of these so called predator drugs.

When these drugs come in contact with their products, sensing strips change color to warn the drinker that something about their cocktail has changed.

Abramson worked with scientists at Worcester Polytechnic Institute to develop this technology. He says it is not expensive.

“The costs will be very competitive with normal drink ware that the clubs and bars are already using so there shouldn’t be any financial disincentive not to really swap out their entire plastic cups straws and glasses for DrinkSavvy straws and glasses.”

A Back Bay bar will start testing DrinkSavvy this fall, and these products are expected to be widely available early next year.

Testing strips on glassware is targeted for 2015.

This rollout is all part of Abramson’s larger goal.

“That can prevent at least one drug facilitated sexual assault from happening, and I think that would make this an incredible success.”