2 Teenagers Killed In Fiery Overnight Crash In Clinton

CLINTON (CBS) – Two teenagers were killed in a fiery crash in Clinton early Saturday morning.
Police say Keith Dziokonski, 17, and Luke Martin, 18, were in a car that went off the road on Chestnut Street and crashed around 4 a.m.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mark Katic reports
According to residents, the vehicle hit a parked car and a stone wall before bursting into flames.
A neighbor grabbed a hose before emergency responders had arrived and tried to extinguish those flames and get the two victims out of the car.
That effort was unsuccessful.
Police believe speed was likely a factor in the crash. It’s unclear who was driving.
This is crazy. I feel sometimes we live feeling invincible and in the end we aren’t
