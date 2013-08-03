WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

2 Teenagers Killed In Fiery Overnight Crash In Clinton

August 3, 2013 6:35 PM
CLINTON (CBS) – Two teenagers were killed in a fiery crash in Clinton early Saturday morning.

Police say Keith Dziokonski, 17, and Luke Martin, 18, were in a car that went off the road on Chestnut Street and crashed around 4 a.m.

According to residents, the vehicle hit a parked car and a stone wall before bursting into flames.

A neighbor grabbed a hose before emergency responders had arrived and tried to extinguish those flames and get the two victims out of the car.

That effort was unsuccessful.

Police believe speed was likely a factor in the crash. It’s unclear who was driving.

  1. Jasmine Maria White (@JasmineMWhite) says:
    August 2, 2017 at 3:41 am

    This is crazy. I feel sometimes we live feeling invincible and in the end we aren’t
    http://zeeis.me/?share=12063

