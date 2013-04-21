Red Sox, MLB Contribute $646,500 To Boston Marathon Bombing Relief Fund

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball and several affiliates are contributing $646,500 to One Fund Boston, the nonprofit established to help people most affected by the Boston Marathon bombings.

The donation includes a $100,000 contribution from the Red Sox, a $500,000 contribution from MLB and the MLB Players Association, and a $46,500 check from the Red Sox Foundation. The foundation’s contribution was generated from donations made at Fenway Park this weekend by Red Sox fans. Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner and DH David Ortiz presented the money to Mayor Tom Menino on Sunday.

“Major League Baseball and all of our clubs stand alongside the Red Sox in extending our deepest condolences to the victims and the families who have been impacted by this senseless tragedy,” MLB Commissioner Bud Selig said in a prepared statement. “All of us are grateful to the first responders, doctors, volunteers, city officials, and the many who have been instrumental in helping save lives in this great American city. We commend the people of Boston on their remarkable strength and solidarity, and the national pastime is honored to contribute to the recovery.”

“Baseball has become an integral part of the Patriot’s Day celebrations here in Boston,” said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry. “When the game ends, many of the more than 37,000 fans walk from Fenway Park to the finish line to cheer the Marathon runners on Boylston Street. This tragedy directly affected many of our most ardent fans. We continue to send our sympathies to all who have felt the impact of these terribly sad events.”

Werner said the team felt an obligation to help its host city.

“We are inspired by Mayor Menino, who has taken the lead in raising money for the many victims of this atrocity. We are also grateful to the commissioner for his leadership and generosity,” said Werner, who also serves as chairman of the Red Sox Foundation. “Baseball is a vital social institution with important community responsibilities and obligations. We look forward to working with the mayor, the governor, and Major League Baseball as we continue to offer support to the many who were affected but Monday’s tragic events.”

In addition to the $646,500 donation, the Red Sox, MLB, and MLBPA will continue to raise money and awareness for those affected by the bombings. Major League Baseball will encourage fans to donate to One Fund Boston during national telecasts on FOX, ESPN, TBS and MLB Network, and will promote the charity with signage behind home plate. Redsox.com, MLB.com, and mlbplayers.com will also be promoting the nonprofit and accepting donations online.