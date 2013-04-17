Obama Declares Emergency For Mass. After Bombings

BOSTON (AP) — President Barack Obama has signed an emergency declaration for the state of Massachusetts and ordered federal aid to supplement the local response to the Boston Marathon bombings.
The declaration issued on Wednesday authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate efforts to ease hardship and suffering caused by the bombings.
Obama is planning to visit Boston on Thursday to attend a service honoring the victims of the explosions.
The twin blasts near the finish line on Monday killed three people and wounded more than 170 others.
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press.
One Comment