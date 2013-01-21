Gil Santos Signs Off After 36 Years As ‘Voice Of The Patriots’

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots loss to the Ravens in the AFC Championship on Sunday not only marked the end of their season, but the end of an era.

After 36 years and 744 games as the “Voice of the New England Patriots,” Gil Santos is retiring.

Santos, who is tied with Philadelphia Eagles announcer Merrill Reese for the longest tenured play-by-play man, was hoping for one more game, but the Patriots couldn’t deliver Sunday evening at Gillette Stadium.

At the end of Sunday’s game, Santos signed off for the final time.

“With it has come to a close my 36 years of broadcasting Patriots football. Sorry I don’t have one more game for you, but I don’t. I was hoping to finish it up at the Super Bowl, but it’s not going to be that way,” Santos said over the 98.5 The Sports Hub’s airwaves.

“I want to thank the fans who have been so kind to me over the years. Bob Kraft and his family, Bill Belichick and his staff and his players; thank you for being so cooperative to me and our broadcast team during the season.” he said.

Listen: Gil And Gino Behind The Mic

“Thank you very much for allowing me to be the voice of the Patriots for 36 wonderful years,” he said to the fans. “I enjoyed every minute of it. I hope the next guy enjoys it as much as I did, and realizes it’s a privilege, not a job.”

“This is Gil Santos, thanking you all for 36 wonderful years.”

While fans didn’t have much to cheer about at the end of the game, but those in the section below the Sports Hub’s booth turned around and gave Santos a standing ovation.

Santos, who will be enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame before next season, also spent over 30 years working at WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

Now, Santos steps away from the microphone. But his calls of the Patriots’ three Super Bowl Championships will never be forgotten.

Listen to Santos’ final call from the Patriots-Ravens AFC Championship Game: