WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Future Cars Will Monitor Driver’s Health

By David Wade, WBZ-TV January 15, 2013 11:23 PM By David Wade
Filed Under: Cars, David Wade, future cars, MIT, X-Ray

BOSTON (CBS) – You might be used to an x-ray, MRI, or a blood pressure cuff to monitor your health, but how about your car?

Scientists at MIT are making that a reality.

But some cars on the road today are already collecting health data while we drive.

Mercedes-Benz salesman Rob Tinkham described how one of their cars can tell if the driver has become too tired to drive. “The car shows a big red coffee cup on the dash with a chime asking you to pull over and get some coffee, we think you’re getting drowsy.”

How does that happen? The vehicle’s computer detects subtle changes in the driver’s body and in driving patterns.

Although the car Tinkham showed us had a sticker price of $95,000, these applications will soon start to appear in all types of makes and models.

“We see technologies like brake assist and adaptive cruise control all coming down to the Ford Taurus level,” said Professor Bryan Reimer of the MIT Age Lab.

Reimer and his associates have outfitted an actual car in their lab which allows them to take health readings from drivers in all kinds of situations.

“The seat belt, the steering wheel. Anything the driver touches per say, in any way shape or form, from an engineering perspective, we may be able to sense physiology from,” explained Reimer.

For example, they have monitors they can attach to the driver’s fingers to detect a change in body moisture. They also attach monitors to the driver’s chest to see if there are changes in heart rate.

Reimer believes biometric sensors like these will be common and could help detect a drop in blood sugar or an imminent heart attack. This information will become increasingly valuable as the population continues to age.

“With an aging population, the level of assistance in the vehicle is going to have to increase.”

More from David Wade
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia