Mass. Voters Approve Medical Marijuana Ballot Measure

November 6, 2012 10:05 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts voters have approved a ballot measure that legalizes medical marijuana.

Doctors can now recommend medical marijuana for patients with certain conditions including cancer, glaucoma, HIV-positive status or AIDS, hepatitis C, Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, ALS, or multiple sclerosis.

Thirty five state-regulated marijuana centers would supply it, but in some hardship cases people could grow marijuana on their own.

Opponents were worried that safeguards would not be strong enough to prevent abuse.

Massachusetts is the 16th state to approve the use of medical marijuana.

Massachusetts voters also approved a ballot question requiring automakers to provide car owners and independent repair shops with access to their diagnostic systems. The ‘Death with Dignity’ ballot measure was too close to call as of 12:45pm.

