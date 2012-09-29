The Best ’10 Seconds Of Glory’ 9/24-28

WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
September 29, 2012 6:00 AM
Filed Under: 10 Seconds Of Glory, 98.5 The Sports Hub, CBS Audio Roadshow, Felger And Mazz, Gresh And Zolak, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) – With 98.5 The Sports Hub listeners getting their “10 Second Of Glory” thanks to the new CBS Audio Roadshow App, we’ve been getting plenty of solid submissions.

Each weekend, we’ll put together the best of the best. Here are the best “10 Seconds” from September 24 to 28:

Toucher & Rich:

– What would you say to Roger Goodell (prior to the REAL refs coming back)?

1. Uncle Penny Pincher:

2. New Arena and Lingerie League Fan:

– Make your own Monday Night Football Song!

3. Refs Do More Than Blow Calls:

4. I Wanna Know What Refs Do:

Gresh & Zo:

– Give us your newspaper headlines for the replacement refs

5. New NFL Rule:

6. Gresh & Zo Gazette:

– What’s your favorite Pizza topping?

7. Mazz Likes Meat:

8. Pizza Pet Peeve:

Felger & Mazz:

– Felger and Mazz listeners leave their message for Roger Goodell

9. Who would do a better job?

10. Joining forces with Gary Bettman:

Keep them coming, and you might find yours on the list next weekend!

