Tom Brady’s Back Bay Condo Sells For $9.2 Million

BOSTON (CBS) – Not only will someone be moving into a very nice — and expensive — condo in the Back Bay, they can also tout they are living in Tom Brady’s former domicile.
The quarterback’s Beacon Street condo sold on Friday for $9.2 million, over eight months after it was put on the market.
Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen’s pad was originally listed at $10.5 million when it was first listed. The couple originally tried to sell the condo back in 2009 for $10.9 million.
View: Brady’s Condo Listing
The property is over 5,000 square feet with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms over two floors. The condo includes views of the Charles River, a landscaped roof deck with sky kitchen, a grand living room with vaulted ceiling and dual fireplaces.
