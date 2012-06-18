Bicyclist Attacked With Frozen Sausage Links Near Brockton Fairgrounds

BROCKTON (CBS) – A Holbrook man is accused of assaulting a bicyclist with frozen sausage links in Brockton on Sunday morning.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karen Twomey reports.
A man told police he was riding his bicycle near the Brockton Fairgrounds at around 8 a.m. when he was attacked.
Police said Michael Baker was likely trying to rob the victim’s bicycle after stealing some food from the fairgrounds.
“He noticed that the suspect had a 10-gallon trash barrel full of frozen sausage, bread, and a block of cut cheese and a case of hot dogs,” said Brockton Police Lt. Paul Bonanca.
Baker allegedly swung frozen sausage links at the victim and beat him with a wrench.
“Apparently he tried to hit him with those items, along with hitting him with a wrench in order to take his bike,” said Lt. Bonanca.
The victim suffered what police described as “multiple lacerations” from the attack and was taken to Brockton Hospital for treatment.
One Comment