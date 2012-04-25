Fall River School Janitor Arrested For Taking Photo Of Woman In Bathroom

FALL RIVER (CBS) – A Fall River school janitor has been arrested for snapping a cell phone photo of an adult female.

Bruce Tidwell, 57, allegedly followed her into a women’s restroom at Alfred S. Letourneau Elementary School and took the photo with his cell phone’s camera.

The woman said she heard the camera click, opened the door and found Tidwell on his hands and knees with his flip-phone on the floor, facing up.

According to the police report, Tidwell said, “you got me, I’m a sick man and I like to look at women.”

According to court paperwork, Tidwell apologized to the woman and said he just dropped his phone. When confronted by school officials, Tidwell said he had dropped paper towels and was picking them up.

Police seized Tidwell’s cell phone for analysis and discovered 300 close-up photos of unknown body parts.

Investigators believe no children were photographed.

Court documents said that other teachers have complained in the past about Tidwell’s inappropriate comments and sexual harassment.

“We want to assure parents and families that we will continue to act with

caution to protect the safety of our students,” said the school, in a statement.

Tidwell was charged with electronic surveillance of a nude or partly nude person.

The investigation remains ongoing.