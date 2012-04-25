WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT: Mother's Day Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Fall River School Janitor Arrested For Taking Photo Of Woman In Bathroom

April 25, 2012 5:53 PM
Filed Under: Alfred S. Letourneau Elementary School, Bruce Tidwell, Fall River, Ken MacLeod

FALL RIVER (CBS) – A Fall River school janitor has been arrested for snapping a cell phone photo of an adult female.

Bruce Tidwell, 57, allegedly followed her into a women’s restroom at Alfred S. Letourneau Elementary School and took the photo with his cell phone’s camera.

brucetidwell Fall River School Janitor Arrested For Taking Photo Of Woman In Bathroom

Bruce Tidwell (Photo Credit: Fall River Police Department)

The woman said she heard the camera click, opened the door and found Tidwell on his hands and knees with his flip-phone on the floor, facing up.

According to the police report, Tidwell said, “you got me, I’m a sick man and I like to look at women.”

According to court paperwork, Tidwell apologized to the woman and said he just dropped his phone. When confronted by school officials, Tidwell said he had dropped paper towels and was picking them up.

Police seized Tidwell’s cell phone for analysis and discovered 300 close-up photos of unknown body parts.

Investigators believe no children were photographed.

Court documents said that other teachers have complained in the past about Tidwell’s inappropriate comments and sexual harassment.

“We want to assure parents and families that we will continue to act with
caution to protect the safety of our students,” said the school, in a statement.

Tidwell was charged with electronic surveillance of a nude or partly nude person.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Sam Dbs says:
    May 14, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Pretty sick…Hopefully he will not be a janitor at any schools after this. -Sam dbsbuildingsolutions.com

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch