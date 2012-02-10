Toucher & Rich’s Drunken Celtics Recaps: Aztec Gino & A.K.A Bob

February 10, 2012 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Adolfo, Boston Celtics, Drunken Recaps, Toucher & Rich

The Lakers ended beating the Celtics in overtime which ended the team’s five game winning streak. Adolfo was outside the Garden after the game to talk with fans as the left.

The first guy Adolfo met up with was upset about the loss and wished some ill will toward Kobe Bryant.

He also gave his thoughts on a possible trade involving Rajon Rondo and Pau Gasol. Listen to what his suggestion for what Gasol should do instead?

Paul Pierce just passed Larry Bird to move into second place on the Celtics all-time scorers list. What did this fan think of the feat?

Adolfo then ran into “Numbah One” Celtics superfan Aztec Gino and his buddy A.K.A. Bob. Another very enthusiastic fan really wanted to talk to Adolfo, but was told to wait.

He was not very happy with that response.

Listen:

Comments

One Comment

  1. Dan Barrett says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Is there any way to get this audio from you guys? He is my IT guy and having this would be awesome

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch