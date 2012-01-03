WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Sister Of Molly Bish: Man Linked To Piirainen Case Resembles Sketch

January 3, 2012 7:48 PM By Lana Jones
Filed Under: David Pouliot, Heather Bish, Holly Piirainen, Kidnapping, Lana Jones, Molly Bish, Murder

AUBURN (CBS) – Investigators announced a “significant” new lead Tuesday in the unsolved kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen.

The Hampden County District Attorney said on Tuesday that a re-evaluation of forensic evidence was able to definitively link David Pouliot of Springfield to the area around the time when Piirainen disappeared.

Photographs of Pouliot were startling to the family of Molly Bish, the Warren lifeguard who disappeared seven years after Piirainen was killed.

Heather, Molly’s sister, says seeing the pictures of Pouliot were scary. “My mom had always referred to the person she saw in the white car as having deep set eyes and dark features,” says Heather. “He truly resembled that.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones reports

Pouliot has not been named a suspect in either case; in fact, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office says it has found no link at all to Molly. But comparing the photos of Pouliot to the sketch her mother helped create, gives Heather Bish new hope her sister’s killer will be found.

Heather says, “I do think I will know, I will pursue knowing for the rest of my life.”

More from Lana Jones
Comments

One Comment

  1. Suzan Atkinson-Haverty says:
    June 20, 2017 at 3:02 am

    This suspect is more than likely the killer of Holly Piiranianen. He has cold dead eyes and he was known to hunt and fish in that area of woods, and they now have dna on him, that was found under where her body was found. It is so sad that there was no justice for Holly. This low life seems to also look like the police sketch done by Molly Bish’s mother.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch