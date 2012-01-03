Sister Of Molly Bish: Man Linked To Piirainen Case Resembles Sketch

AUBURN (CBS) – Investigators announced a “significant” new lead Tuesday in the unsolved kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen.

The Hampden County District Attorney said on Tuesday that a re-evaluation of forensic evidence was able to definitively link David Pouliot of Springfield to the area around the time when Piirainen disappeared.

Photographs of Pouliot were startling to the family of Molly Bish, the Warren lifeguard who disappeared seven years after Piirainen was killed.

Heather, Molly’s sister, says seeing the pictures of Pouliot were scary. “My mom had always referred to the person she saw in the white car as having deep set eyes and dark features,” says Heather. “He truly resembled that.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones reports

http://cbsboston.files.wordpress.com/2012/01/jones-bish-wrap-1.mp3

Pouliot has not been named a suspect in either case; in fact, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office says it has found no link at all to Molly. But comparing the photos of Pouliot to the sketch her mother helped create, gives Heather Bish new hope her sister’s killer will be found.

Heather says, “I do think I will know, I will pursue knowing for the rest of my life.”