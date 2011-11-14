2 Sisters Shot And Killed At Dorchester Home

DORCHESTER (CBS) – Two sisters were shot and killed in a Dorchester home on Monday morning, police said.

The victims, 21-year-old Stephanie Emile and 23-year-old Judith Emile, were shot in their third floor apartment on 50 Harlem Street after 9 a.m.

Officers said they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said the area is normally quiet.

“I’m definitely shocked. I’m 20 years old, so to think that two 20-year-old women were killed is a little scary,” said Allyce Brown, a neighbor.

No arrests have been made. Police are requesting the public’s help.

“Any information that they might be able to add, it’s just really important that we have the help of the community in this,” said Boston police Superintendent Bruce Holloway.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 1-800-494-TIPS.

The victims’ parents are still living in Haiti. They were informed of their daughters’ deaths later in the day on Monday.