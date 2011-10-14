Felger: Remarks About Watney ‘Regrettable’

BOSTON (CBS) – 98.5 The Sports Hub afternoon co-host Michael Felger said it was “regrettable” that he brought Heidi Watney’s name into a now infamous rant about the Red Sox earlier this week.
NESN reporter Heidi Watney joined Toucher & Rich on Thursday morning to respond to comments Felger made on Wednesday’s show about her.
“In the assassination of just about everyone’s character that’s involved remotely with the Red Sox these days, it seems, he brought my name in the mix and a rumor that I was linked to when I first got into town,” Watney said of Felger’s rant, which alluded to a relationship with Red Sox captain Jason Varitek.
“Which, by the way, is not true,” she added.
On Thursday’s show, Felger clarified his remarks.
Referencing a Boston Globe article that mentions Terry Francona’s marital problems contributing to the collapse of the Sox Felger said,”Why do we stop there then? Let’s look at ownership and why wouldn’t we look at players?”
“How has Jason Varitek looked the last couple of years during the same time period, where apparently he’s had marital troubles? Why don’t we dig into this story? That’s my only point,” explained Felger.
“Now bringing Heidi into it,” Felger admitted, “Regrettable because it’s not about really about her, it’s about Varitek, it’s about ownership, it’s about the uniform personnel that contributed to this collapse and what where the reasons behind it.”
“It’s not about a sideline reporter,” Felger said.
Listen to the segment here:
One Comment
I’m so sick and tired of hearing about the Red Sox or anything to do with the Red Sox. Can we move on here and put the 2011 season behind us. Now is the time to be rooting for the Pats.
The worst collapse in the history of the sport, not just in Boston. I think it crucial that it is talked about and figured out why it happened. This was an historic event.
Fleger should learn when to stop talking. He’s a ratings guy always looking for an “edge”
Felger is constantly playing the “contrarian” card. He and Mazz. Oh so “angry.”
Real mavericks. Yeah! STFU both of you.
At this point it appears Veritek and Wakefield will not be coming back….thanks for the quality years fellas….and two championships.
Yeah I also heard felga saying something about eating peas out of some cornhole….call me crazy I dunno
If by ‘regrettable’ you mean amazing, then yes.
She is full of BS. Give her and the whole f’ing organization hell Felger.
Heidi’s career is regrettable. Respect should be earned.
It seems to me that when comments such as these are made, the on-air person who made them end up suspended — even fired.
I’m not suggesting that either ought to happen, but it is known that it does happen every other time.
If Felger had an once of Integrity let alone Class – He would personally seek out Hedi & Appologize.
However – witrh Felger it is all about ratings and accusations without basis of fact!
Felger could care less about Boston sports – To him – it is all about Felger!
Just ask Dale Arnold and others!
That didn’t really sound like an apology. People get suspended over less.