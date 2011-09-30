Belichick: Francona A ‘Great Manager’

BOSTON (CBS) – It is not even official yet, but Terry Francona’s departure from the Boston Red Sox is already sparking conversation among his coaching brethren.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had nothing but kind words for Francona on Friday, as the two had gotten close over the years.
“Terry and I are good friends. I didn’t realize that had happened,” Belichick said of the move. “But great manager, I’m sure that there are a lot of people in baseball that would like to have his record, including the championships.”
Belichick has attended regular season and spring training games in the past, sitting in the dugout next to the Red Sox manager.
Belichick will miss having Francona around as another local coach in such a sports-driven area, but will make sure the two stay close.
“That’s disappointing, you know, on a personal level because I like Terry,” he said. “I’ll certainly miss his presence in this area. I’m sure we’ll be friends and still talk and see each other and so forth.”
“As I said, he’s certainly had a great record as the manager of the Red Sox. Whatever it was, a hundred and some years without any championships and then they win two of them. That speaks for itself right there,” said Belichick.
One Comment
Maybe managing one the highest paid teams in baseball has something to do with it.
Bill,…………worry about your DEFENSE
Absolutely right, Ed.
Tito was the best – he will be missed by all of Red Sox nation.
Check out my take on the Sox at http://thebestsoxblog.mlblogs.com/
Sorry Billy Boy but a great manager has his team ready for the new season and April proved that they weren’t ready to play baseball. A great manager has them ready to play in September and not fold while losing two for every one they win. All of these non-performers can now enjoy the millions they made and everyone else who works for a living and supports them can cry in their beer. Don’t feel bad for Francona since he’ll be just fine. After all, didn’t one of their multi-million dollar amigos figure out that God didn’t want the Sox to win this year? He had all of his money on Tampa Bay. What a whacko!
I don’t know which is worse, watching Belichick deliver his boring, monotone speeches with his expressionless face or Francona popping anything & everything into his mouth for 3 hours and then spitting everything out. He must be a lot of fun around the house spitting on the carpet. What a pig.