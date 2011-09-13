Early Big News Stories

In the 1930s Springfield and western Mass experienced devastating floods. WBZ was there to tell the story. As weather conditions grew worse, we also provided evacuation information. Much like we did this year with the tornadoes in Western Mass and the hurricane events. In 1938, WBZ was the first station to warn listeners that a hurricane was approaching. After the brutal storm did its damage, WBZ relayed important safety information.  In 1939, the Submarine Squalus sank near Portsmouth, NH.  WBZ was first on the scene.  WBZ not only reported the tragic loss of twenty-six men, but also covered the heroic rescue attempt that saved the lives of dozens. Later, WBZ aired the memorial service for those who had lost their lives.

