Americans Run Into History Book

BOSTON (AP/CBS) – They may not have crossed the finish line first, but American runners Ryan Hall and Desiree Davila both set new records for the Boston Marathon.

Hall ran the fastest marathon ever for an American, finishing fourth in 2:04:58.

“It’s a dream come true,” Hall said after the race. “For me to run 2:04 is something I’ll be proud of for the rest of my life.”

“That was an amazing day,” he added. “Even though I didn’t win, I feel like I did.”

American Desiree Davila finished just two seconds behind the winner, Kenya’s Caroline Kilel, in 2:22:36. Davila led as late as the final stretch on Boylston Street and ran the fastest time ever for a U.S. woman, five seconds faster than Joan Benoit finished to win in 1983.

“The goal was to put the pressure on and make it a real race,” the 27-year-old from Michigan said. “We went all the way down to the line. I put everything I had into it and she was just better than me today. Can’t be upset with that.”

“I hope I’ve done something special,” Davila said of her record-setting performance. “I kind of came out of a moderate background, and I hope that people like me will continue in the sport and raise the level for Americans.”

Fellow American Kara Goucher ran a personal best 2:24:52 to add a fifth-place finish to her third in 2009.

“It was awesome to be back, I missed it so much,” Goucher said, who is just six months removed from having her first child. “A year ago I was pregnant watching this on TV. I’m just super pumped that Desiree got second.”

“The fans here are so loyal,” Goucher said of Boston fans. “I knew they’d support me no matter what. I know that when I come back in two years they’ll support me again.”

American Men Zachary Hine and Peter Petersen finished 16th and 17, respectively. Hine finished in 2:16:54 with Petersen crossing the finish line at 2:17:35.

Clara Grandt finished 16th in the Women’s race at 2:29:54. Joan Benoit Samuelsson, running in her first Boston Marathon since 1993, finished in 2:51:29 at the age of 53.

No American — man or woman — has won Boston since Lisa Larsen-Weidenbach in 1985.

