Patrice Bergeron, 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Boston Bruins Foundation, and Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center are teaming up for the 10th Annual Cuts For A Cause, hosted by Fred Toucher and Rich Shertenlieb of the Toucher & Rich show.

Auction winners will have the opportunity to shave the heads of Bergeron and his teammates, as well as various Sports Hub personalities, to show their support and raise money for children battling cancer.

Sports Hub personalities Michael Felger, Tony Massarotti, and producer James Stewart will have their heads shaved during the show live in the studio on 98.5 The Sports Hub and Comcast SportsNet. Toucher & Rich’s Rich Shertenlieb and Jon Wallach will have their heads shaved at the event. The full roster of participating Bruins will be announced in the coming weeks.



Over the past nine years, the Cuts For A Cause event has raised over $600,000 for charity. Last year’s event alone raised over $100,000.

DATE: Monday, March 27, 2017

TIME: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.; VIP only session from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. (subject to change)

LOCATION: House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston, MA

BIDDING: Bruins fans can bid on the opportunity to shave the head of their favorite participating Bruins player by visiting bostonbruins.com/cutsforacause. Bidding begins Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. and ends on Wednesday, March 22 at 4 p.m.

Auction winners will also receive admission to the VIP session from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. where they will meet and greet the players on the event floor.

TICKETS ON SALE FEB. 28 AT 10 A.M.

Fans have two ticket options: VIP or General Admission.

The VIP ticket guarantees early entry to the event at 3 p.m. VIP attendees will be able to select from two different VIP options, which allow them to meet half of the participating Bruins players. Guests will only be guaranteed to meet two specific players during the VIP session and will be able to choose which two players they want to meet at the time of purchasing tickets.

The VIP Gold Session will be headlined by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. The VIP Black Session will be headlined by Zdeno Chara and Brad Marchand. VIP attendees will be able to have one item signed by members of the team.

Tickets can be purchased at bostonbruins.com/cutsforacause starting Tuesday. Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.. Limited VIP tickets are available for $200 and General Admission tickets are available for $30. Depending on availability, $30 tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event.

Tickets also provide raffle tickets to win autographed Boston Bruins memorabilia. Ticket prices do not include processing fees.

ALL of the money raised at the event will be donated to the Boston Bruins Foundation and Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center.

PHOTOS: 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013| 2014 | 2015 | 2016